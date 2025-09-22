Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Release Time: Rishab Shetty Starrer Movie Set To Unveil First Full Glimpse Today

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Release Time: The much-anticipated trailer of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is set to debut today, September 22, at 12:45 PM, giving audiences their first detailed look at the prequel to the 2022 Kannada blockbuster Kantara. The makers announced the launch time through an official social media post on September 19, stating, "Get a glimpse into the world of #KantaraChapter1 & witness the rise of a LEGEND," confirming the trailer's arrival and creating anticipation among viewers.

Prequel Explores Mythological Origins With Extensive Creative Team

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 explores the origins of the folklore and ancestral traditions that formed the foundation of the first film. Unlike the 2022 release, which followed a more contemporary timeline, the new chapter is designed as a period story that delves into the mythological roots of the Kantara universe. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2, 2025.

The film's production team brings together a wide array of experienced technicians. Cinematography is handled by Arvind S Kashyap. The music and background score are once again composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, who is joined by Bobby C R in music production. The screenplay is a collaborative effort, with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Gowtham working alongside Rishab Shetty to develop the narrative.

Banglan serves as production designer, Pragathi Shetty oversees costumes, and Dharani Gangeputra manages art direction. Action sequences are coordinated by a team of stunt choreographers including Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov (Juji), Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput.

Other key crew members include editor Suresh, VFX supervisor Sanjit K V, and sound designer Rajakrishnan M R. Digital marketing and promotional activities are being managed by Silly Monks, Spice Media, Divo, and Khushi Ads.

With the trailer arriving today and the theatrical release just weeks away, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is poised to expand the world that captivated audiences in 2022, offering a closer look at the legends that shaped its story.