Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer View Count: Glimpse Of Rishab Shetty’s Mythological Movie Draws Massive Attention

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Views: The much-anticipated trailer for Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 was released on September 22 at 12:45 PM, giving audiences their first detailed look into the upcoming Kannada mythological action drama. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the movie explores the origins of the mythological traditions and ancestral conflicts introduced in the first installment. The film is set for a multi-language release, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Since its release, the trailer has attracted significant attention across social media, registering over 20 million digital views across all languages within 4 hours, according to the makers. In a social media post, Hombale Films shared: "20 MILLION+ views & counting... Sparking a wildfire, the roar of #KantaraChapter1 echoes far and wide."

Trailer Gives Early Glimpse of Characters, Story, and Visuals

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the studio behind KGF: Chapter 1 & 2 and Salaar, the film is both written and directed by Rishab Shetty. He also stars as Berme, a tribal leader character with extraordinary abilities. The film's cast includes Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, and Jayaram, supported by a wider ensemble. The trailer highlights the film's mythological setting, its key characters, and hints at the conflicts at the heart of the story.

The technical team behind Kantara: Chapter 1 is extensive. Arvind S Kashyap handles cinematography, with co-writing by Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Gowtham. The music and background score are composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, with production design led by Banglan, costumes by Pragathi Shetty, and art direction by Dharani Gangeputra. Stunt coordination was handled by Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov (Juji), Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput, while dance choreography was overseen by Bhushan and Swaraj Shetty. Suresh edited the film, with visual effects supervision by Sanjit K V and sound design by Rajakrishnan M R.

The trailer provides viewers with a first insight into the narrative style, action sequences, and the visual aesthetics of the film ahead of its theatrical release scheduled for October 2, 2025.

The response on social media has begun to surface, with fans sharing first impressions of the trailer. Many have commented on the visual scale, the mythological backdrop, and the introduction of key characters, signaling strong curiosity as the film approaches its release.