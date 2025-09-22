Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About The Glimpse Of Rishab Shetty's Film

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer X Review: The much-anticipated trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1 was released today, September 22, at 12:45 PM. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 Kannada film Kantara, this upcoming mythological action drama is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film explores deeper aspects of the mythological world and ancestral conflicts introduced in the first installment, with a scheduled theatrical release on October 2, 2025. Check out the trailer below:

Rishab Shetty, who also plays a pivotal role, portrays a tribal leader character with extraordinary abilities. The trailer gives viewers a closer look at the film's mythological backdrop, the characters, and hints at the conflicts rooted in ancestral traditions introduced in the previous film.

B. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the soundtrack and background score, while Arvind S Kashyap handled cinematography. Production design is led by Banglan, costumes are by Pragathi Shetty, and art direction is by Dharani Gangeputra. Stunt sequences are coordinated by a team of choreographers, and visual effects are supervised by Sanjit K V. Editing is handled by Suresh, with sound design by Rajakrishnan M. R.

Social Media Reactions Pour In Following Trailer Release

Following the trailer release, audience reactions have started appearing across social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). Viewers are sharing their first impressions about the trailer, focusing on the mythological setting, character glimpses, and visual style. These initial responses are expected to grow as more viewers watch the trailer and discuss it online. Here are some of the reactions shared by users on X:

Digital marketing and promotional activities for the film were managed by Silly Monks, Spice Media, Divo, and Khushi Ads, with PR handled by Prasad Bhimanadham and Shreya Unchalli.

As the trailer circulates online, it provides a first look into the narrative and visual style of Kantara: Chapter 1, offering audiences a sense of the film's world before its theatrical debut.