Kantara Chapter 1 Tuesday Box Office Early Trends: Rishab's Film Maintains Strong Run, Inches Close To 300Cr

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: There were speculations that Kantara Chapter 1 would experience its first major drop on Monday. However, there was never any doubt that the film would continue to gross impressive numbers. Despite a 50% decline on Monday, Kantara Chapter 1 still earned a strong Rs. 31.25 crore at the box office. The film has already crossed the significant milestone of Rs. 250 crore worldwide. The question now is whether Kantara Chapter 1 will maintain its momentum and continue to perform well on Tuesday. Let's take a look at the movie's early reports.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Monday Report

According to Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a fall of 50.40% fall at the box office on Day 5 (Monday). This made the total box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 256.5 crore. To note, Kantara Chapter 1 grossed Rs. 63 crore on Sunday and Rs. 55 crore on Saturday.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates

As per the reports, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned Rs. 9.52 crore at the box office on Day 6 (Tuesday) as of 4 pm. This makes the total box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 266.02 crore as per today's early trends.

Will Kantara Chapter 1 See Slight Rise In Numbers Today?

Since Monday is generally considered to be the lowest-grossing day for the movie, Kantara Chapter 1 has successfully surpassed that. Now, when Tuesday arrives, the movie is expected to see a slight rise. However, the opposite could happen. So let us wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, with the OTT release date reportedly scheduled for October 30, 2025. The mythological action drama, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, has already made waves at the box office, and fans are eagerly waiting for its online premiere. As per a report by OTTplay, the film's Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions will be available on day one, while the Hindi version is expected to drop shortly after. The streaming rights were reportedly acquired in a massive deal worth Rs. 125 crore.