Kantara Chapter 1 UAE Review: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 Termed As Madness, Indian-Culture Rooted Film With…

Kantara Chapter 1 UAE Review: The buzz around Kantara Chapter 1 is growing stronger as the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster gears up for release. The upcoming Kannada mythological action thriller will once again bring Rishab Shetty to the forefront, this time exploring a story that goes back to the origins of the legend.

Unlike the first film, which left audiences spellbound with its mix of folklore, action, and divine mysticism, Kantara Chapter 1 (technically the second installment in the franchise) takes viewers deeper into the roots of ancient traditions. It sheds light on ancestral conflicts, age-old beliefs, and the cultural backdrop that shaped the tale we witnessed earlier.

Rishab Shetty, who not only leads the film as its protagonist but also takes charge as writer and director, is expected to deliver yet another cinematic spectacle. His vision for the prequel has raised expectations sky-high, with fans curious to see how the saga unfolds on a grander scale.

KANTARA CHAPTER 1 UAE REVIEW IS OUT

Kantara Chapter 1 is set to hit theatres on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti as well as Dussehra, and the buzz around the film is already sky-high. Interestingly, even before its official release in India, the movie grabbed headlines after the UAE review went viral on social media.

The early reactions have sparked a wave of excitement, leaving moviegoers curious about what the film has to offer. Giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars, the Twitter user wrote, "#Kantara2FirstReview 4.5/5⭐ 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀... It's not just a Movie, it's Cinema! A truly pure Indian-culture rooted Film with Craziness, which will blow people's minds."

Take a look at the viral post here:

KANTARA CHAPTER 1 OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS

Kantara Chapter 1 takes audiences back in time as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Unlike the first film, which blended folklore with modern storytelling, this chapter explores the ancient roots of the Daiva tradition, spiritual beliefs, and the mystical forests of Banavasi.

According to IMDb, the story focuses on Kaadubettu Shiva's origins during the Kadamba dynasty era. Set against the backdrop of untamed wilderness and forgotten legends, the plot unravels the mysteries of Shiva's past and the traditions that shaped him. With its mix of mythology, action, and drama, the film promises to deepen the world that fans admired in the original.

At the heart of this cinematic journey is Rishab Shetty, who not only directs the film but also takes on the lead role as Berme. Sharing the screen with him is Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, the female lead. The movie also features a stellar supporting cast including Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, Jayaram as King Vijayendra, along with Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, and others in key roles.

With powerful performances, stunning visuals, and an immersive storyline rooted in history and spirituality, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is set to expand the cinematic universe of Kantara in a grander, more profound way.