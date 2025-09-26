Kantara Chapter 1 USA Advance Booking: Rishab Shetty And Rukmini Vasanth Film Crosses ₹1.5 Crore In Pre-Sales

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking: Advance booking for the upcoming Kannada period action drama Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 in the United States has reportedly crossed the ₹1.5 crore mark, according to box office tracker Karnataka Talkies. The film, a prequel to the 2022 release Kantara, is set to hit screens on 2 October 2025 and will be available in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the movie explores the origins of the mythological traditions and ancestral conflicts introduced in the first film. Rishab Shetty also stars as Berme, alongside Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Veteran actor Jayaram is also part of the ensemble. The production is handled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, known for previous releases such as KGF: Chapter 1 & 2 and Salaar.

The official trailer, released on 22 September 2025 in all five languages, has drawn considerable attention. With advance ticket sales already surpassing ₹1.5 crore in the US alone, analysts are monitoring pre-release interest as an indicator of potential audience turnout when the film opens.

Technical Team Behind Kantara Chapter 1

On the technical front, the film's cinematography is led by Arvind S. Kashyap, while B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music and background score. Editing is managed by Suresh, and visual effects are supervised by Sanjit K. V. The production also credits several stunt choreographers, including Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov (Juji), Ram-Laxman, and Mahesh Mathew. Costume design is handled by Pragathi Shetty, with art direction by Dharani Gangeputra.

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 has been supported by an extensive production and marketing team. Digital media and promotions are managed by Silly Monks, Spice Media, Divo, and Khushi Ads, with visual promotions coordinated by Sunith Shetty and Megharaj. Poster design has been done by Kaani Studio, while title animation is by Pinaka Studio.

With a pan-Indian and international release planned, the film's initial pre-sale figures suggest significant anticipation among audiences. Observers are now awaiting box office performance across multiple regions to gauge the wider impact of Rishab Shetty's latest project.