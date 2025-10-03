Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty's Film Opens With ₹87 Crore Gross

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Kantara: Chapter 1, the Kannada period mythological action drama directed and written by Rishab Shetty, has opened to strong box office numbers on its first day of release. The film, a prequel to the 2022 release Kantara, hit theaters worldwide on October 2, 2025.

According to data from box office tracking portal AndhraBoxOffice, the film grossed an estimated ₹87 crore worldwide on its opening day. In India, Kantara: Chapter 1 screened in 19,264 shows and collected ₹61.82 crore net, with Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions contributing to the overall total. Hindi-language screenings generated around ₹20.53 crore, Kannada ₹17.18 crore, Telugu ₹13.45 crore, Tamil ₹5.60 crore, and Malayalam ₹5.06 crore. These figures reflect both regular shows and paid premieres as per AndhraBoxOffice.

Kantara Chapter 1: Story, Cast, and Technical Details

The film is set during the Kadamba period, with a storyline centered on a forest-dwelling community. It follows Berme, a child saved by the forest and raised among a tribal community, whose life becomes entangled with royal politics, sacred rituals, and supernatural forces. The narrative blends elements of folklore and mythology with historical contexts, exploring themes of faith, inheritance, and the human connection to nature.

Produced under the banner of Hombale Films by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, the film stars Rishab Shetty as Berme, alongside Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, and Jayaram in a supporting role. The technical crew includes cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap, music composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, production designer Banglan, and editor Suresh.

Stunt choreography was managed by a team led by Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov, and others, while dance sequences were coordinated by Bhushan and Swaraj Shetty. Visual effects were overseen by Sanjit K. V., with color grading handled by Color Planet Studios. Sound design was completed at Oli Sound Labs, supervised by Arun S. Mani. The film's marketing and promotions were managed by several partners, including Silly Monks, Spice Media, Divo, and Mythri Media Works.

Industry analysts will be monitoring the film's performance over the coming weekend to assess whether it can sustain its initial momentum across multiple language markets.