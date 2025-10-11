Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab’s Film Crosses 500Cr Mark; Creates THIS Record



Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has been making waves recently. The film, a follow-up to the successful Kantara, is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Hombale Productions, this period mythological drama features a talented cast including Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, along with Jayaram and Pramod Shetty. Kantara Chapter 1 is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and delves into the Bhuta Kola ritual. It combines regional folklore with spirituality and action.

Kantara Chapter 1 marks the first collaboration between Rishab and Rukmini. The film received rave reviews upon release and became the highest opener of the year in the Kannada industry. As Kantara Chapter 1 has ventured into the second week at the box office, it continues to perform steadily at the box office. The film's unique blend of cultural elements has resonated with audiences, contributing to its strong performance. Its success highlights the growing interest in regional cinema that explores traditional themes. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 has been doing wonders not just in India but across the world

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to achieve a major milestone and has entered the coveted Rs 500cr club at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, Kantara Chapter 1 had earned Rs 428 crores in India and an estimated 80 crores from international markets. As a result, the total worldwide collection of Kantara Chapter 1 stands at 508cr after 9 days.

Kantara Chapter 1 Creates Worldwide Record

To note, with a collection over Rs 500cr, Kantara Chapter 1 has become second Kannada film to achieve the milestone after KGF 2. In fact, it has also become the fourth film in 2025 to enter the coveted club after Coolie, Saiyaara, and Chhaava.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction

Given the fact that Kantara Chapter 1 has stepped into the second weekend, it is expected to pick up pace at the worldwide box office today (day 10/ second Saturday). In fact, as per Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to touch Rs 600cr mark soon and will become the second film to do so.

Meanwhile, Rishab opened up on Kantara Chapter 1's grand opening and tweeted, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1".