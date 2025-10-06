Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Film Hits ₹335 Crore In Its First Weekend

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Kantara: Chapter 1, the Kannada period mythological action drama directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, has completed its first weekend in theaters with significant box office traction globally. Released on October 2, 2025, the film is a prequel to the 2022 release Kantara and explores the origins of the tribal traditions and ancestral conflicts introduced in the original story.

Set in a forested village embedded with spiritual and mystical beliefs, the narrative focuses on a tribal community navigating external pressures, political disputes, and mystical forces surrounding the sacred Kantara forest. A young boy, raised within the tribe, evolves into a central figure tasked with maintaining harmony between humans and the forest's divine guardians. The story emphasizes themes of heritage, community cohesion, and the balance between mortal lives and supernatural intervention, laying groundwork for potential future chapters.

According to box office tracker Karnataka Talkies, Kantara: Chapter 1 reportedly crossed the ₹335 crore mark worldwide during its opening weekend. Early reports suggest notable audience turnout across Karnataka, North India, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other key regions, with screenings in multiple languages contributing to the broader reach of the film.

Key Cast, Crew, and Production Details of Kantara: Chapter 1

The film features Rishab Shetty in the lead role as Berme, with Rukmini Vasanth portraying Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, supported by veteran actor Jayaram. The technical crew includes cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap, editor Suresh, music composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, production designer Banglan, and costume designer Pragathi Shetty. Action sequences were coordinated by a team of stunt choreographers, including Arjun Raj and Todor Lazarov, while dance sequences were managed by Bhushan and Swaraj Shetty.

The production, handled by Hombale Films, recreated a forested setting in line with the period and mythological context of the story. Visual effects were overseen by Sanjit K V, while post-production work, including DI, color grading, and sound design, was carried out by specialized teams in Cochin and other centers.

As the film moves into its first full week, industry analysts will track weekday collections to assess audience turnout. Current figures indicate that Kantara: Chapter 1 has recorded a notable opening globally, with further performance to be observed in domestic and international markets.