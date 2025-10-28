Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Collection: Roars Past ₹852 Cr Globally; Sets New Benchmark For Indian Cinema

Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has redefined Indian cinema and storytelling. Released nearly a month ago, the film has become a global sensation, captivating audiences with its breathtaking visuals and the powerful way it brings folklore to life. Ever since its release, the movie has been breaking box office records, earning more than double the collection of its previous installment. The film emerged as biggest winner of Diwali period.

With its divine storytelling, rich cultural essence, and exceptional cinematic vision, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to mesmerize audiences across the globe. Strengthening its unstoppable run, the film has now achieved another historic milestone by crossing the phenomenal ₹852 crore mark worldwide, cementing its legacy as one of the most celebrated and record-breaking films in Indian cinema.

These massive numbers prove that the film has captivated audiences across the globe, with the rush at theatres showing no signs of slowing down. Rishab Shetty's remarkable performance, combined with the film's powerful music, breathtaking visuals, and stunning backdrop, has made Kantara: Chapter 1 a true blockbuster success. Taking its global journey a step further, the experience is set to become even grander as the film gears up for its English-language release on October 31, 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which was both a critical and commercial success. Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in the 4th Century AD, unraveling the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and an ensemble of talented actors, bringing this epic tale vividly to life.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty; the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner of Hombale Films. The film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom were instrumental in creating the magical world of the original. Kantara: Chapter 1 released worldwide on October 2, 2025.