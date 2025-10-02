Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Rishab Shetty's Mythological Action Film

Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has officially reached theaters with its worldwide release on October 2, 2025. The film, positioned as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, began its first round of screenings on October 1, with paid premieres in Karnataka followed by overseas shows later in the evening. Early reactions from viewers are now surfacing online, offering the first indications of how audiences are responding to Rishab Shetty's latest work.

The film, set against the backdrop of the Kadamba dynasty, traces the roots of Kaadubettu Shiva's ancestry. Exploring themes of heritage, myth, and survival within an untamed wilderness, it weaves forgotten legends into a narrative that links back to the world introduced in the earlier installment.

As for the reception, audience members who attended the early screenings have been sharing their views on X (formerly Twitter). These reactions do not yet amount to full-fledged critical assessments but provide an early sense of how the film is being received. Viewers have highlighted the intensity of its action sequences, while others have pointed to the period setting and mythological elements as key aspects. The performances of Rishab Shetty and the supporting cast have drawn attention, with initial responses leaning positive as detailed reviews are still awaited. Here are some of the early audience reactions.

Lead Cast and Key Technical Crew Behind the Film

Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film also features Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, with Jayaram in a key role. The ensemble is supported by a strong technical team. Cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap has handled the visuals, while B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed both the soundtrack and the background score, continuing his collaboration from the first film.

Produced under the Hombale Films banner by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, the production brings together multiple departments ranging from action choreography by Ram-Laxman, Todor Lazarov, and others to sound design carried out at Oli Sound Labs. The film's production credits extend across a large team of designers, editors, and marketing units, underscoring the scale of the project.

With official box office reports and critic reviews expected in the coming days, the early audience impressions are currently shaping the conversation around Kantara: Chapter 1. Given the scale of its release and the expectations following the success of the original film, the coming days will reveal how the prequel positions itself within Kannada cinema's run of large-scale productions.