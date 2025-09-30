Kantara Turns 3: From Bhuta Kola To Bull Racing, A Look At Rishab Shetty’s Gruelling Prep to Glory

Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara is celebrating 3 years of its theatrical release today. The film's legacy stands tall as one of Indian cinema's greatest cultural triumphs. Kantara not only set the Indian box office on fire but it also won the National Award for Best Popular Film while Rishab Shetty also earned the National Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance. As the highly anticipated prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 is debuting in cinemas on October 2, we take a look at multiple traditional and physical art forms Rishab Shetty learned for the blockbuster film franchise.

1. Bhuta Kola

In Kantara, Rishab Shetty himself performed the Bhuta Kola, an ancient ritual performance of coastal Karnataka. He trained extensively to perfect the art form, and his goosebump-worthy portrayal became one of the film's most iconic highlights.

2. Bull Race (Kambala)

The breathtaking Kambala race sequence was shot without a body double. Rishab Shetty raced alongside the bulls for over 24 hours of filming, all while directing the film. The sheer physical intensity and authenticity of his performance elevated the scene to unforgettable heights.

3. Kalaripayattu

For Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty took on Kalaripayattu, one of the oldest martial arts in the world. He underwent a year-long rigorous training program to master its movements, ensuring his form and agility were authentic on screen.

4. Physical Transformation

The look of Kantara: Chapter 1 reveals a significant physical transformation. Rishab appears bulked up and chiseled, embodying the strength and intensity of his character with remarkable discipline and preparation.

5. Horse Riding

Adding yet another skill to his repertoire, Rishab trained extensively in horse riding for the prequel. This training demanded both stamina and coordination, helping him bring authenticity and grandeur to the action sequences of Kantara Chapter 1.

From learning ancient martial arts to perfecting traditional rituals, Rishab Shetty's commitment proves why Kantara was a phenomenon and why Kantara: Chapter 1 is among the most awaited films of the year. As the original celebrates 3 glorious years today, excitement has never been higher for the cinematic spectacle ahead.