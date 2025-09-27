Kwatle Kitchen Runner-up Name: Who Will Win Finale? Top 2 Finalists Revealed On Colors Kannada

Photo Credit: Colors Kannada PR Image

Kwatle Kitchen runner-up name: Viewers should get ready for an exciting evening as Colors Kannada is set to take them on a roller coaster ride with the grand finale of Kwatle Kitchen. This show, a Kannada adaptation of Laughter Chefs, promises a mix of drama, emotions, and comedy. The finale aims to be memorable, offering viewers a delightful blend of entertainment.

The much-anticipated final episode is set to air on Saturday, September 27, at 6pm on Colors Kannada. This special episode will run for over four hours, packed with entertainment and culminating in the announcement of the winner's name.

WHO WILL WIN KWATLE KITCHEN WINNER TROPHY? FIRST RUNNER-UP NAME...

Dilip Shetty, Chandru, Kavya Gowda, Sharmita Gowda, Raghavendra, and RK Chandan have made it to the top six finalists of Kwatle Kitchen's first season. One among them will claim the winner's trophy during the star-studded finale.

According to Filmibeat's poll results, Dilip Shetty is the audience favourite to win. However, Chandru's culinary skills make him a strong contender. The suspense builds as fans eagerly await the final announcement.

"The finale episode will be loaded with entertainment and air for over four hours on the leading Kannada GEC. Viewers will be treated with a fun-filled episode as the makers will announce the winner's name," a source told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

WHO WILL BE KWATLE KITCHEN TOP 2 FINALISTS

Filmibeat has been providing exclusive updates on reality shows like Kwatle Kitchen. Viewers can expect an evening filled with laughter and suspense as finalists present their best dishes. A special surprise awaits audiences during this weekend's entertainment extravaganza.

The winner will be revealed around 11pm on Colors Kannada. The channel has promised a blockbuster experience with both Kwatle Kitchen's finale and Bigg Boss Kannada 12 premiere airing together.

KWATLE KITCHEN WINNER PRIZE MONEY: WHAT WINNER WILL GET?

The champion will receive sponsored gifts along with a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh and a gleaming trophy. The runner-up won't leave empty-handed either; they will also receive gifts from both the channel and sponsors.

A reliable industry source shared that "Viewers can expect a night filled with laughter and suspense as the finalists showcase their best culinary creations. The anticipation is building as fans eagerly await to see who will emerge victorious."

This grand finale promises unexpected twists and high-quality entertainment for all its viewers. As excitement mounts, fans are eagerly waiting to know who will take home the coveted title in the finale episode.