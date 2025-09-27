Kwatle Kitchen Winner Name, Photo: Who Will Win Kwatle Kitchen Finale? Dileep Shetty Vs Chandru...

Photo Credit: Colors Kannada PR Image

Kwatle Kitchen winner name (finale): Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Colors Kannada is all set to take you on a magical ride filled with drama, emotions, delectable food and oodles of comedy. The show wants to end things with a bang as it will premiere the grand finale episode of Kwatle Kitchen.

Did you know Kwatle Kitchen is the Kannada version of Laughter Chefs? Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session to know more about Kwatle Kitchen winner, runner-up, winner prize money, top six finalists and more.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH KWATLE KITCHEN GRAND FINALE EPISODE ONLINE?

Filmibeat has been at the forefront when it comes to sharing exclusive updates related to reality shows and daily soaps. We have a juicy update for you.

"Viewers can expect a night filled with laughter and suspense as the finalists showcase their best culinary creations. The anticipation is building as fans eagerly await to see who will emerge victorious. The channel and the production house have planned a special surprise for the audience, giving them a blockbuster dose of entertainment on the weekend with Kwatle Kitchen finale and Bigg Boss Kannada 12 premiere episode. All eyes are on Colors Kannada as the channel has promised quality entertainment for its beloved readers. The makers have decided to take things a notch higher in the grand finale episode. Expect the unexpected in the last episode," a reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Wondering when and where to watch Kwatle Kitchen finale? The show will air its last episode on Saturday (September 27) on Colors Kannada at 6pm. "The finale episode will be loaded with entertainment and air for over four hours on the leading Kannada GEC. Viewers will be treated with a fun-filled episode as the makers will announce the winner's name," the source added.

WHO WILL WIN KWATLE KITCHEN FINALE? WINNER NAME IS...

Dilip Shetty, Chandru, Kavya Gowda, Sharmita Gowda, Raghavendra, RK Chandan have emerged as the top six finalists of Kwatle Kitchen season 1. One of them will lift the winner's trophy during the star-studded finale on Colors Kannada.

According to Filmibeat's poll, Dileep Shetty is the fan favourite to win the show. The viewers are keen to see him as the ultimate winner; however, Chandru is also known for his amazing skills in the kitchen. Can he pull off a surprise? That's the big question.

The winner's name will be announced at around 11pm on Colors Kannada.

KWATLE KITCHEN WINNER PRIZE MONEY

The winner will be presented with sponsored gifts, a shiny trophy and a cash prize worth Rs 15 lakh. The runner-up will also received gifts from the channel and the sponsors.