Lakshmi Nivasa Serial: Vijayalakshmi Subramani To Exit Following Anjali's Departure; Instagram Post Indicates

Lakshmi Nivasa Serial: The Kannada TV serial Lakshmi Nivasa has seen recent cast changes, with actress Anjali stepping away from the show and Vijayalakshmi Subramani now signaling her own exit. According to Asianet News Kannada, these developments highlight ongoing concerns from the actors about character portrayal and creative decisions within the serial.

Anjali, who played the role of Renuka, had expressed her dissatisfaction with how her character evolved. She mentioned to the media that when she was offered the role, the character was described differently, and the mid-series changes left her frustrated. After voicing her concerns, she stopped appearing in the serial, and a new actress replaced her.

Vijayalakshmi Subramani's Social Media Post

Vijayalakshmi Subramani, who portrays Vishwan's mother, shared her reaction via Instagram. "My friend, actress Anjali, has left the Lakshmi Nivasa serial. In the overly political environment, real artists don't get recognition or respect... neither of us compromised in giving justice to the character," she wrote. She further added, "Frustration # Pain # My friend Anjali, now that you have stepped out today, I too will be leaving this serial very soon."

The serial, which previously aired for one hour daily, has recently been shortened to a half-hour broadcast. Asianet News Kannada has also reported that Bhavish Gowda, who played Vishwan, has also exited the show. Other roles, including Tanu's and Vishwan's father, have been recast, while Shweta has departed from the Lakshmi role. The multiple exits indicate a significant reshuffling of the cast.

Speaking about her own concerns, Anjali reportedly explained to the media that script changes based on actor availability and other production considerations affected her character's development. She noted that her role was portrayed negatively without clear reasoning and that the channel promised to adjust the character's depiction, which did not materialize. Anjali also highlighted issues such as production politics, remuneration, and creative inconsistencies as contributing factors to her decision to leave.

These departures highlight creative and operational challenges reported within the Lakshmi Nivasa team. Fans of the show are now watching closely how these changes will affect the storyline and overall reception as the serial continues its broadcast.