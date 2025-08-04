Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 10: Animated Mythological Drama Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore Mark

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: Ashwin Kumar's Mahavatar Narsimha, the first installment in a planned animated franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, has registered an impressive performance at the Indian box office. After ten days in theaters, the mythological drama has amassed an estimated net collection of ₹91.45 crore across all languages, as per industry estimates from box office tracker Sacnilk.

The Hindi version has been the film's strongest contributor, followed by the Telugu and Kannada versions. The dubbed versions in Tamil and Malayalam have also performed steadily.

Mahavatar Narsimha India Net Box Office Collection Breakdown (All Languages)

Day 1 (Friday): ₹1.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.6 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹9.5 crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹6 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹7.7 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹7.7 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹7.5 crore

Week 1 Total: ₹44.75 crore

Day 8 (Friday): ₹7.7 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): ₹15.4 crore

Day 10 (Sunday): ₹23.6 crore (approximate) These figures are based on data from Sacnilk and may be subject to revision.

The film explores the story of Prahlada and his father, Hiranyakashipu, whose defiance of the gods leads to the intervention of Lord Vishnu in the fierce half-lion, half-man avatar of Narsimha. The screenplay, penned by Jayapurna Das and Rudra Pratap Ghosh, has been highlighted as a major strength of the production.

Mahavatar Narsimha is presented in five languages: Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, the project is designed as a long-term animated saga. Future installments are already in the pipeline, with Mahavatar Parshuram slated for 2027.

Sam C.S. has composed the film's music and background score, while editing responsibilities were undertaken by Ajay Verma and Ashwin Kumar. The visual effects and animation work were executed by Kleem Productions' in-house team and associated studios.

With its second weekend drawing in strong numbers, Mahavatar Narsimha has surpassed expectations for a mythological animated feature. As it approaches the ₹100 crore mark, how it performs in the coming weekdays will be crucial to determining its standing in the growing Indian animation landscape.