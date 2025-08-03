Mahavatar Narsimha Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Animated Saga SMASHES Dhadak 2, SOS2 On 2nd Weekend

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Updates: Set in the era of Satya Yuga, the film dramatizes Prahlad's unwavering devotion to Vishnu, culminating in the divine Narsimha avatar's showdown with the tyrannical king Hiranyakashipu. The narrative explores faith, divine justice, and cosmic balance. Helmed by directorial debutant Ashwin Kumar, produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, and grounded in Puranic sources, Mahavatar Narsimha was billed as the launch of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

Despite its modest ₹20 crore budget and lack of star power, the film became a historic hit-on track to enter the ₹100 crore club, thanks to powerful word-of-mouth and family audience appeal. As the movie continues its domination at ticket counters all across India, let's take a closer look at its real-time box office performance on its second weekend.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 9 (2nd Sat)

Marking a turning point in Indian animation, Mahavatar Narsimha isn't just a movie... it's a milestone. The Hombale mythological animated film retells India's most powerful avatar tale with cinematic grandeur and emotional clarity. The blend of mythic fidelity, devotional sincerity, and bold animation sets a new precedent in Indian animated storytelling.

Despite a slow start at the box office with an opening day collection of Rs 1.75 cr on July 25, the film went on to create havoc at ticket counters. As per Sacnilk, the film crossed 44.75 cr INR in its first week in cinemas. On Saturday (August 2), Ashwin Kumar's movie recorded 100% growth and added Rs 15.4 cr, as per the same trade tracking site, taking the total net earnings to Rs 67.85 cr in 9 days across India (including all languages).

Week 1 Collection - ₹ 44.75 Cr [Ka: 0.91 Cr; Te:10.82 Cr; Hi: 32.45; Ta: 0.43; Mal: 0.14]

Day 8 [2nd Friday] - ₹ 7.7 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday] - ₹ 15.4 Cr

Total ₹ 67.85 Cr [Ka: 1.63 Cr ; Te: 15.87 Cr; Hi: 49.45 Cr; Ta: 0.71 Cr; Mal: 0.19 Cr]

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends (2nd Weekend)

Mahavatar Narsimha remains unstoppable at the box office on its second Sunday (today, August 3). According to the real-time Sacnilk update, the film has already netted around Rs 11.64 cr till 5:00 PM. As of now, the total net figures are estimated to be at Rs 79.49 cr.

Mahavatar Narsimha Vs Dhadak 2 Vs Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office

Narsimha Mahavatar has completely sidelined the latest highly-anticipated Bollywood sequels, Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. As per Sacnilk, Ajay Devgn's SOS 2 has managed to collect Rs 4.44 cr today till 5 pm, while Dhadak 2 has minted around Rs 2.02 cr. Both the movies arrived in theatres on August 1. So far, the total earnings of SOS 2 stand at 19.94 cr, while Dhadak 2 has crossed Rs 9.27 xr.