Mahavatar Narsimha Collection Day 17 Early Trends: BLOCKBUSTER 3rd Weekend; Crosses 150 Cr On 3rd Sunday

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ashwin.kleem

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 17 Early Updates: When Mahavatar Narsimha hit theaters on July 25, 2025, the creators behind it knew they had crafted something special-but few could predict the tidal wave that would follow. Rooted in the timeless tale of Prahlad and the wrath of Lord Narsimha, this animated spectacle became a cultural phenomenon from day one. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha brings together three ancient Puranas in one narrative and represents a four-year labor of love to craft world-class Indian VFX and animation. Its success has impelled the belief that Indian mythology, when animated with ambition and cultural fidelity, can stand tall globally.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 16 (3rd Sat)

Mahavatar Narsimha isn't just a movie-it's India's animated roar, echoing through theatres and rewriting the language of myth on screen. Marking the launch of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, the animated film kickstarted its theatrical journey on a slow note with an opening day collection of Rs 1.75 cr, as reported by Sacnilk.

Due to the rave reviews and positive buzz, the movie quickly picked up a massive upward trend and earned Rs 44.75 cr in its first week, followed by Rs 73.4 cr in week 2. Even on weekdays, the movie maintained its strong domination, smashing other highly anticipated movie releases in different languages.

As per Sacnilk update, the Ashwin Kumar directorial saw a huge jump in numbers yesterday (Saturday, Aug 9) and netted Rs 19.50 cr (approx.), taking the total estimated net numbers to Rs 145.15 cr in 16 days at the domestic box office.

Week 1 Collection - ₹ 44.75 Cr [Ka: 0.91 Cr; Te: 10.82; Hi: 32.45; Ta: 0.43; Mal: 0.14]

Week 2 Collection - ₹ 73.4 Cr [Ka: 2.23 Cr; Te: 15.13; Hi: 54.95; Ta: 0.93; Mal: 0.16]

Day 15 (3rd Friday) - ₹ 7.5 Cr

Day 16 (3rd Saturday) - ₹ 19.50 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 145.15 Cr

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 17 Early Trends (3rd Sunday)

The mythological animated saga, Mahavatar Narsimha, is enjoying its third Sunday today (August 10), and the movie seems to remain unstoppable at ticket counters. According to the latest Sacnilk data, the film has already added ₹ 11.06 cr till 5:00 pm today, crossing the Rs 150 cr-mark. As of now, the total net earnings stand at Rs 156.16 cr.

Mahavatar Narsimha Occupancy Day 17 (Today)

Telugu - 3D

Morning Shows: 53.75%

Afternoon Shows: 74.59%

Telugu - 2D

Morning Shows: 36.12%

Afternoon Shows: 56.70%