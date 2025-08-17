Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 24 Early Updates: After Beating Rajinikanth's 2.0, Film Sees Rise On Sunday

Photo Credit: Credit: Humbale Films Credit: Humbale Films

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: The animated film Mahavatar Narsimha has emerged as a massive box office success. After strong performances in Weeks 1, 2, and 3, the film continues its exceptional run in Week 4. It has officially entered the Rs. 200 crore club, setting a new benchmark for animated films. With Day 24 falling on a Sunday, the movie is expected to see a further boost in collections. Let's take a look at how much Mahavatar Narsimha has grossed so far this Sunday.

Mahavatar Narsimha Enters 200 Crore Club

Mahavatar Narsimha entered the 200 crores club on Saturday itself. It grossed Rs. 6.75 crores on Day 23 (Saturday), therefore standing at the total box office of Rs. 202.35 crores. This is the benchmark that is not generally achieved by many animated movies.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 24 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Mahavatar Narsimha has grossed Rs. 208.29 crores on Day 24 (4th Sunday) as of 6.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha stand at Rs. 208.29 crores as per today's early trends.

Has Mahavatar Narsimha Surpassed Its Budget?

As per Koimoi, Mahavatar Narsimha has been made on a strict budget of around Rs. 15 crores. Therefore, Mahavatar Narsimha is already a hit in terms of its budget.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Report

Week 1- Rs. 44.75 Cr

Week 2- Rs. 73.4 Cr

Week 3- Rs. 70.2 Cr

Day 22- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 23- Rs. 6.7 Cr

Day 24- Rs. 5.94 Cr (as of 6.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 208.29 Cr (early trends)

Mahavatar Narsimha Beats Rajinikanth's 2.0

These are the Top 6 highest-grossing Hindi dubbed films:

1. Pushpa 2- Rs. 830.20 Cr

2. Baahubali 2- Rs. 510.99 Cr

3. KGF Chapter 2- Rs. 434.70 Cr

4. Kalki 2898 AD- Rs. 294.25 Cr

5. RRR- Rs. 274.31 Cr

6. 2.0- Rs. 189.55 Cr

By grossing Rs. 208.29 crores at the box office, Mahavatar Narsimha has beaten Rajinikanth's 2.0.

Where To Watch Mahavatar Narsimha Online?

As per the reports, the makers of Mahavatar Narsimha have not yet finalized the OTT platform. Therefore, it's not yet certain whether Mahavatar Narsimha will be on Netflix, Prime, or somewhere else. However, as per India TV News, Mahavatar Narsimha might stream on Jio Hotstar. Let us further wait to see when Mahavatar Narsimha will finally release on OTT Speculations suggest that it might be in September end.