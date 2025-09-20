Mahavatar Narsimha continues to create history! Trending on Netflix at No. 1 for more than 24 hours!

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions' Mahavatar Narsimha has been bringing immense pride to Indian cinema. A part of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, it has been breaking records since its release and setting new benchmarks for Indian animated films. While the film performed exceptionally well in theatres, with crowds flocking to witness the divine tale, it is now creating waves on OTT and has been trending at No. 1 for more than 24 hours.

Mahavatar Narsimha is still capturing the hearts of the masses with its OTT release. The film has achieved yet another milestone by trending at No. 1 for more than 24 hours on Netflix. This indeed speaks volumes about the love the film has been receiving. It has emerged as the first choice of the audience on OTT, continuing its successful streak.

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have also officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content. This dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. Mahavatar Narsimha was released in 3D and in five Indian languages on 25th July 2025.