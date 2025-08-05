Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date, Platform: Will Film Premiere On JioHotstar? Makers React To 'Deal' Buzz

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date, platform: When your film ends up becoming the surprise package of 2025, there's bound to be noise and buzz about its OTT premiere. At a time when cinephiles eagerly look forward to watching films on streaming platforms, filmmakers often sign a deal with them for the digital premiere of their respective projects.

As Mahavatar Narsimha is breaking the ground with its innovative and new style of animation and storytelling, the audiences are showering the film with love. The box office collection of the film proves that it has resonated well with the moviegoers. The Hindi version has performed phenomenally well, raking in big moolah at the box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha, which has been produced by Kleem Productions, has set the cash registers jingling. Hombale Films' latest presentation has become the talk of the town, courtesy of the growing popularity among the masses. Families are flocking to the theatres to watch the film.

There has been a strong buzz that Mahavatar Narsimha will release on JioHotstar after the theatrical run is over. Amid the constant rumours about the OTT release of Mahavatar Narsimha, Filmibeat shared an exclusive update with our beloved readers.

A reliable source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Hombale Films team is on cloud nine after the success of their latest project, which is not only visually appealing but also entertaining. The movie has managed to strike a chord with the audience upon its release despite no hype or marketing promotions. The film is doing quite well in the Hindi markets, and hence, there is growing demand for its digital rights."

"JioHotstar, in all probability, will bag the digital rights for Mahavatar Narsimha. The streaming giant from JioStar network is keen to have the streaming rights for the film as its previous properties including The Legend of Hanuman have worked well and grabbed eyeballs. However, the network is yet to buy the rights for the movie. Although there's no official confirmation about the OTT release date, the movie is expected to drop online after the eight-week theatrical window is over," the source added.

The makers have finally reacted to the rumours of an 'OTT deal' for the digital premiere of Mahavatar Narsimha.

"We're grateful for the excitement around Mahavatar Narsimha and the OTT buzz -But as of now, the film is ONLY playing in theatres worldwide. No OTT deal has been finalized yet. Please trust only the updates shared from our official handles. Your trust fuels the Sanatani roar!"

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have special plans for their ambitious animated franchise. The solid line-up will span over a decade, showcasing the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Here's a look at the films and their release date!

Mahavatar Narsimha (2025)

Mahavatar Parshuram (2027)

Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029)

Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031)

Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033)

Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035)

Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037)

Ashwin Kumar has directed Mahavatar Narsimha, which is inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark in all the languages. The film was released in five languages, with Hindi version contributing the maximum in the overall earnings.