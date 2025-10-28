'Marigallu' Trailer Out, Release Date & Platform: When, Where To Watch Divine Folklore Thriller Online?

After creating intrigue with its title and teaser, ZEE5, India's largest homegrown OTT platform, in collaboration with PRK Productions, has unveiled the trailer of its much-awaited Kannada original series Maarigallu. The supernatural folklore thriller is set to premiere on 31st October 2025, exclusively on ZEE5.

Set in the 1990s in a village near Sirsi, Maarigallu follows a group of villagers who uncover an ancient clue leading to a lost Kadamba-era treasure. What begins as a quest for fortune soon spirals into chaos as greed, betrayal, and fear awaken forces far beyond human understanding. As superstition and reality blur, the story unravels a haunting mystery guarded by time and something divine.

The series features a stellar ensemble cast, with Rangayana Raghu, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and Praveen Tej making their web series debuts in Maarigallu. They are joined by television favourite Ninaad Hrithsa, the versatile Prashanth Siddi, and AS Suraj, who won hearts through Zee Kannada's reality show Drama Juniors. The series is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, written and directed by Devraj Poojary. The series boasts cinematography by S.K. Rao, music composed by L.V. Muthu and L.V. Ganesh and sound design by Ravi Hiremat.

Director Devraj Poojary said, "Maarigallu is a story deeply rooted in Karnataka's soil, it's about belief, greed, and the unseen powers that shape human destiny. I wanted to create a tale that feels real yet mystical, where the forest, the folklore, and faith all come alive together. Every frame carries a sense of devotion and dread, and I'm grateful to PRK Productions and ZEE5 for believing in a story that celebrates our culture through mystery."

Deepak Sriramulu, Business Head of ZEE5 Kannada, said, "Maarigallu perfectly captures the essence of our promise - 'namma bhashe, namma kathaegalu.' It's an extraordinary tale that combines supernatural intrigue with the warmth and humour of Karnataka's local storytelling tradition. We're confident it will resonate with audiences across languages and regions."

Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar added, "Maarigallu is very special to us because it carries forward PRK Production's vision of taking strong, rooted stories from Karnataka to larger audiences. It's a series that blends culture, faith and human emotion in a way that feels both traditional and contemporary. Working with ZEE5 on this project has been fulfilling, together, we're presenting a story that reflects the heart and spirit of our land."

With its powerful storytelling, evocative visuals, and layered characters, Maarigallu promises to be a gripping watch that celebrates the spirit and stories of Karnataka.

Watch 'Maarigallu' as it premieres on 31st October, exclusively on ZEE5