Mark Teaser Release Update: First Teaser Of Kichcha Sudeepa - Vijay Kartikeyaa's Film Arriving Soon

Mark Teaser Release Update: The first teaser of the upcoming Kannada film Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, is set to be unveiled this weekend, as per a recent update from the filmmakers. Directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, the film is produced under the banners of Sathya Jyothi Films and Kichcha Creations, with T.G. Thyagarajan presenting. Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan are credited as producers.

Kichcha Sudeepa, who gained attention with his cop thriller Max released in December 2024, has teamed up again with Vijay Kartikeyaa for Mark. The film is slated for a Christmas release on December 25, 2025. Fans have been following the project closely since the Mark title glimpse was revealed on September 1, 2025. Additionally, the lyrical video of the song "Psycho Saithan" from the film was released on October 8, 2025, building further anticipation.

Sharing the update on social media, Kichcha Sudeepa wrote, "Mark 1st Teaser .... this weekend. #MarkTheMovie," signaling that viewers can expect the first official glimpse of the film shortly. Further details regarding the teaser's exact release date and time are awaited.

Meet The Key Technical Team Behind Mark

The film's technical crew includes Shekar Chandra as the director of photography, Ajaneesh B Loknath handling music, and Shivakumar J serving as production designer. Editing is managed by S.R. Ganesh Baabu, while stunt sequences are choreographed by Stunt Silva, Supreme Sundar, Vikram Mor, and Kevin Kumar. Shobhi Paulraj has been roped in for dance choreography, and sound design is handled by Renjith Venugopal and M. Saravanakumar of Sound Vibe Studios, Chennai.

Other key crew members include MT Sriram as executive producer, Bharath Sagar as costume designer, P.S. Chandru on makeup, and R HariHara Suthan supervising VFX. DI work is handled by Knack Studios, Chennai, while the PRO role is managed by Suresh Chandra.

Mark has generated significant buzz due to the Sudeepa-Vijay Kartikeyaa collaboration and its planned holiday release. The first teaser is expected to provide audiences a closer look at the film's tone, characters, and action sequences, giving fans their first substantial glimpse of the much-anticipated project.