Naavu Nammavaru Winner Name: Naavu Nammavaru Winner Name: Who Won Naavu Nammavaru Finale On Zee Kannada?

Naavu Nammavaru Winner Name: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Zee Kannada is all set to take you on a fun-filled ride loaded with drama, action, dance and entertainment. Brace yourself for an entertaining edition of Naavu Nammavaru as the show is culminating its journey with a power-packed grand finale episode.

Naavu Nammavaru has been entertaining the audience since August 2. The show promised a unique blend of fun and excitement for families, and it managed to woo the viewers during the weekends on Zee Kannada.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat, "Zee Kannada has promised blockbuster entertainment for the audience in the weekend band. After Naavu Nammavaru's grand finale, the channel will air Zee Kannada Kutumba Awards 2025 next week to celebrate the glorious journey of the channel. Naavu Nammavaru entertained the audience on weekends with its interesting episodes, and now it's time for the curtain call on the show. Fans can expect a blockbuster finale episode as the makers have taken things a notch higher in the show. From special acts to rocking performances, the contestants have left no stone unturned to make the grand finale a memorable affair."