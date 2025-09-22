"One More National Award For Rishab" Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Breaks The Internet With Rishab’s Energy

Rishab continues to prove why he is one of the most compelling actors in Indian cinema. With Kantara Chapter 1, he takes audiences on a thrilling journey that blends folklore, faith, and cinematic excellence. Produced by Hombale Films, the film is a testament to Rishab's dedication to his craft, showcasing his ability to embody intense and dynamic characters. Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will be available in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, ensuring audiences across languages and regions experience his riveting performance.

The trailer has already set social media ablaze, with fans lauding Rishab's energy and screen presence. Netizens reacted with comments like, ""One more national award for Rishab Sir ❤" while others admitted, "The Rishab shetty entry + BGM 🔥🔥." The excitement continued as one fan wrote, "Legacy is coming" and another added, "The last scene really amazing just like lord shiva standing there" Many praised his transformation, with several noting, "Honestly Rishabh Shetty has lived his character" "Isko bolte hai Asli Cinema..Fire Hain Boss" .

Beyond the social media frenzy, Kantara Chapter 1 promises a deeply immersive cinematic experience, staying rooted in its cultural core while appealing to a pan-Indian audience. Hombale Films continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, blending folklore, faith, and action in a story that captivates and thrills.

As the countdown to October 2 begins, anticipation for Rishab's portrayal has reached a fever pitch. His commanding presence, combined with the film's larger-than-life storytelling, ensures that Kantara Chapter 1 will be remembered as a landmark in his career, reaffirming Rishab as a power performer in contemporary Indian cinema.