Pawan Kumar Steps Into The Spotlight With Kannada's ZEE5's Original Web Series 'Shodha'

By
Pawan Kumar Steps Into The Spotlight With Shodha

After the phenomenal success of its first original series, Ayyana Mane, Kananda ZEE5 is set to captivate audiences again with its next big Kannada original series: 'Shodha', produced by KRG Studios.

Pawan Kumar, acclaimed for his work on films like Manasaare, Pancharangi, Lifeu Ishtene, and the cult psychological thriller Lucia, now takes on a new challenge, making his acting debut with ZEE5's upcoming Kannada original web series Shodha.

Pawan Kumar, the series' lead actor, said, "Acting in Shodha has been a completely new journey for me. Coming from writing and directing, stepping in front of the camera challenged me to explore emotions in a new way."

Shodha - Coming on 22nd August Exclusively on ZEE5

