Raju Talikote Death Reason: Kannada Actor-Comedian Dies; What Happened To Him? How Did He Die?

Raju Talikote Death Reason: Kannada entertainment industry is mourning the loss of popular actor and comedian Raju Talikote, who passed away recently. Known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable roles in films and stage shows, Raju was a beloved figure in Sandalwood. His sudden demise has left fans and colleagues in deep shock, with tributes pouring in from across the entertainment world.

RAJU TALIKOTE DEATH REASON: HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED WITH HIM

According to reports, the Kannada artist breathed his last after a sudden heart attack in Udupi. The news of death has left his fans, well-wishers, and the industry in shock. The reports further state that the well-known actor developed breathing issues at around 11:59 pm while he was resting in his room after completing a recent shoot. He was then admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Udupi, where he passed away.

Medical experts examined Raju Talikote and confirmed that the veteran actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest. His untimely death occurred shortly after he completed shooting for the project, leaving the entertainment world in shock over the sudden loss of one of its cherished talents.

WHO WAS RAJU TALIKOTE? CAREER, FILMS & OTHER DETAILS

Hailing from Chikkasindagi village in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district, Raju Talikote, born Rajesab Maktumsab Talikoti, was a beloved figure in the Kannada entertainment industry. Renowned for his comic portrayals, especially as a drunkard, he devoted his life to theatre and acting.

Talikote began his acting journey on stage before transitioning to films, where he found widespread recognition with his performance in the 2009 film Manasaare. Over the years, he delivered memorable roles in several acclaimed movies such as Panchrangi, Mattondu Maduvena, Alemari, Maina, and Topiwala among others.

Apart from acting, Talikote also nurtured the theatre scene by running his own theatre company and serving as the director of Rangayana Dharwad. His dedication and leadership made him a respected figure in Karnataka's cultural landscape.

He also made his mark on television, having participated in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 and appearing in various TV programs, continuing to entertain audiences with his natural charm and humor until his final days.

May his soul rest in peace!