Raju Talikote Funeral Date: Here’s When & Where The Kannada Actor’s Last Rites Will Take Place - UPDATE

Raju Talikote Funeral Update: The Kannada film industry is grieving the untimely death of veteran actor and comedian Raju Talikote, who passed away recently due to cardiac arrest. A well-known name in Sandalwood, Raju was admired for his natural humor and powerful screen presence. His sudden passing has created a huge void in the entertainment world, leaving fans and fellow artists heartbroken.

RAJU TALIKOTE PASSES AWAY AFTER COMPLETING SHOOT

Raju Talikote passed away suddenly due to a heart attack in Udupi, leaving fans, colleagues, and the entertainment industry in shock. According to reports, the actor experienced breathing difficulties around 11:59 pm while resting in his room after completing a film shoot. He was immediately admitted to Manipal Hospital, Udupi, where doctors later confirmed his death.

Medical professionals confirmed that Talikote succumbed to cardiac arrest, marking an untimely end to the life of a beloved actor. His sudden demise, coming right after finishing a project, has saddened the Kannada film fraternity and fans alike, who remember him for his memorable performances and infectious humor.

RAJU TALIKOTE LAST RITES DATE AND TIME UPDATE

Raju Talikote's son, Bharat Talikote, confirmed the sad news of his father's demise and shared that the final rites will take place at their family farm in Chikkasindagi village, Vijayapura district. Speaking from Manipal KMC Hospital in Udupi, Bharat expressed his grief over the sudden loss.

Despite the best efforts of the film crew and medical team, they were unable to save the veteran actor. The final rites are scheduled for the evening of October 14th at their family farm, where friends, family, and well-wishers will pay their last respects.

Bharat Talikote fondly remembered his father's immense contribution to North Karnataka's theatre scene, where Raju had been performing plays for over 35 years. In recognition of his dedication to theatre, the government appointed him as the director of Rangayana Dharwad, a prestigious position in Karnataka's cultural landscape.

Apart from his theatre work, Raju Talikote appeared in around 70 Kannada films and had more than 10 projects awaiting release, showcasing his versatility and long-standing presence in Sandalwood.