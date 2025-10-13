Raju Talikote Wives: DYK Kannada Actor Was Married Twice, Here's All About His Family, Kids & More

Raju Talikote Wives: Veteran Kannada actor and comedian Raju Talikote has sadly passed away at the age of 59. According to a report by The Hindu, the actor suffered a heart attack on Sunday night and was immediately taken to KMC Hospital in Manipal, Udupi district. Despite the doctors' best efforts, including an angioplasty procedure, Raju Talikote did not respond to treatment. Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital, confirmed the unfortunate news. Known for his impeccable comic timing and warm personality, Raju Talikote's passing has left a deep void in the Kannada film and television industry.

Raju Talikote's journey in the Kannada entertainment industry brought him into the limelight. However, many are unaware that Raju was married to two women. As per OneIndia's report, Raju Talikote was married to two women, both named Prema.

Raju Talikote was first married to Prema Talikote. Together they had three kids, two sons Bharthraj and Dhaval, and one daughter Heena. Later, Raju Talikote married Prema Sindhanur, with whom he had two daughters, Shajida and Shabbu. Both wives shared an amicable relationship with each other.

Who Was Raju Talikote?

Born in Talikoti, Bijapur district, Karnataka, Raju Talikote (real name Rajesaba Maktumasab Talikoti) was a veteran Kannada actor, comedian, and theatre artiste. He began acting early, participated in theatre, and built a long career in Kannada cinema, often appreciated for his comic timing.

Raju was a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 in 2019. Talikote was in the house for 64 days before he was eliminated. During his time, he was also appointed captain of the Bigg Boss house for a week.

Raju was quite well-known in the Kannada film industry. As a character actor and comedian, he had made a distinct identity. His appearance on Bigg Boss Kannada boosted his visibility beyond film audiences. People appreciated his humour, theatre background, and the way he handled challenges in the reality show, especially given that he was older than many other contestants.