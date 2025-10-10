Rishab Shetty On Kantara Surpassing Pushpa: “The Records Belong To The Audience”

When Kantara: Chapter One stormed the global box office and overtook Pushpa's collections, Rishab Shetty became the talk of the industry. But the actor-director's response to the milestone was marked by humility rather than celebration. In a candid conversation with Times Now's Navika Kumar, he said, "It feels very good, but the credit goes to the audience and to Hombale Films. The blessings and support we've received make me truly happy."

For Rishab, box-office records are not trophies to flaunt but a reflection of collective emotion. "These records don't belong to me as an actor or a director," he added. "They belong entirely to the audience. They decide how far a film will go."

The filmmaker, who also wrote and starred in the film, revealed that Kantara wasn't conceived as a blockbuster. "I never thought it would come this far. It started as a lockdown film - we just kept building the story day by day," he said. That organic evolution, rooted in the culture and spirituality of coastal Karnataka, went on to create a cinematic movement that transcended language and geography.

While the industry celebrated his success, Rishab remained grounded in his beliefs. A devoted follower of Lord Shiva, he described the film's journey as a blessing rather than a benchmark. "Numbers fade," he reflected, "but stories rooted in faith and culture live forever."

In an era obsessed with records, Rishab Shetty's humility might just be his biggest triumph yet.