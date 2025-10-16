Rishab Shetty To Visit Varanasi And Kashi Vishwanath Temple To Express His Gratitude For Success Of Film

Kantara: Chapter 1 is soon going to hit the mark of 700 Cr worldwide in just 14 days of the film's release.

Rishab Shetty is currently riding high on the phenomenal success of his latest release, Kantara: Chapter 1, and so actor-writer and director Rishab Shetty is slated to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi tomorrow, 17th October to seek divine blessings and express gratitude to his supporters.

The Kannada filmmaker will make a spiritual sojourn to one of India's holiest shrines as a gesture of humility, dedicating his film's triumph to the grace of the divine and the love of his audience. Kantara: Chapter 1 has already created waves at the box office, prompting Shetty to offer prayers and thanksgiving rituals at prominent temples, a move that underscores the deep spiritual roots he associates with his artistic journey.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in the 4th Century AD, unraveling the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and an ensemble of talented actors, bringing this epic tale vividly to life.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty; the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner of Hombale Films. The film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom were instrumental in creating the magical world of the original. Kantara: Chapter 1 released grand worldwide on October 2, 2025.