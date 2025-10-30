Rocking Star Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups To Hit Theatres On March 19, As Originally Announced

All rumors put to rest, Rocking Star Yash's action-drama extravaganza Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, exactly as originally announced. Amid a wave of chatter suggesting a postponement, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reached out to the makers to verify the situation and then took to social media to issue a clear, categorical update confirming that there is no delay.

After speaking with the production team, Taran clarified that the film remains on schedule, with post-production and VFX work having begun in April, parallel to when Yash began shoot for Ramayana in Mumbai. The final stretch of filming is currently underway in Bangalore, and full-scale promotions are expected to roll out in January 2026.

Following this confirmation, one of the film's production banners, KVN Productions, reinforced the release plan by sharing a countdown post on social media: "140 days to go...

His Untamed Presence,

Is Your Existential Crisis.

#ToxicTheMovie releases worldwide on 19-03-2026."

The release date lands in the heart of a major festive frame, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and regional New Year celebrations, followed closely by Eid, creating a high-impact four-day celebration window at the box office. With Yash returning to the big screen after KGF, the anticipation around Toxic has only intensified. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to ignite the festive frame with a nationwide and global release.