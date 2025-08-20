Rukmini Vasanth Joins Yash In Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups

The mystery surrounding the fifth actress in Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups is finally over. Sources confirm that actor Rukmini Vasanth has been quietly part of the film all along, with the makers deliberately keeping her involvement under wraps.

According to a source, Rukmini has already shot extensively for the project and has shared multiple scenes with Yash during the Mumbai schedule. Only a few days of filming remain for her.

The source added, "The film was always mounted with an ensemble of strong female characters, and Rukmini's role is no different. She brings a strong and well-defined presence to the story. The team wanted to preserve the surprise for as long as possible, which is why her name was kept confidential until now."

With Rukmini Vasanth coming on board, she now joins an already formidable line-up of female stars in Toxic, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi - each bringing depth and strength to the film's narrative

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is currently being filmed in Mumbai and is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 19, 2026. It also marks a milestone as the first large-scale bilingual to be shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam - a move aimed at giving the story a truly global resonance.

Hailing from Yash's home turf of the Kannada industry, Rukmini Vasanth has been riding high on acclaim for Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. She also has Madharaasi, Kantara Chapter 1, and NTR Neel lined up, making her one of the busiest and most-watched young talents today.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations respectively.