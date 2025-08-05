Santhosh Balaraj Death Reason: What Happened To Ganapa Actor? Sandalwood Mourns As 35 Year Old Passes Away

Santhosh Balaraj Death Reason: Santhosh Balaraj was a respected figure in the Kannada entertainment industry, known for his impactful performances in Ganapa and Kariya 2. In recent times, the actor had been reportedly unwell. Sadly, he passed away on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. His untimely demise has left fans and colleagues in deep shock. What were the circumstances surrounding Santhosh Balaraj's passing? Keep scrolling to learn more.

How Did Santhosh Balaraj Die?

As per Times Of India's report, Santhosh Balaraj passed on Tuesday morning at around 9.45 am. He was reportedly battling with jaundice for the past few weeks. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. His condition worsened despite the continuous medical treatment.

Who Was Santhosh Balaraj?

Santhosh Balaraj was the son of renowned film producer Anekal Balaraj. Anekal produced the 2003 hit film Darshan, starring Darshan. Anekal died in 2022 in a road accident. His son Santhosh, was unmarried and lived with his mother. Walking the same path as his father, Santhosh worked as an actor.

Santhosh Balaraj gained immense popularity in the entertainment industry with the action thriller drama 'Ganapa.' The movie was released back in 2015 and was directed by Prabhu Srinivas. It had a similar plot to Kariya 2. Ganapa was a superhit film.

Santhosh also received much praise for his acting in Olavine Ole. The 2012 film was a romantic drama, revolving around the theme of honour killing. Santhosh last appeared in 2017 gangster film Kariya 2. It features Santhosh in the lead role alongside Mayuri Kyatari, Sadhu Kokila, Ajay Ghosh, Prabhakar and Nagesh Karthik. The movie was directed and written by Prabhu Srinivas while produced by Anekal Balaraj, Paramesh and Prem Kumar.