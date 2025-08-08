Get Updates
Shodha Release Date & Platform: Mystery Deepens As Siri Ravikumar Joins ZEE5's Kannada Original Series

Shodha, ZEE5 Kannada's much-awaited sakkath suspense thriller, has just gotten bigger and more exciting. India's biggest homegrown OTT platform recently announced that the series will premiere on August 22, featuring acclaimed director, producer, writer, and actor Pawan Kumar in the lead role.

Adding to the buzz, the talented and versatile Siri Ravikumar will be seen in a pivotal role. Known for her impactful performances in Kavaludaari, Sakutumba Sametha, Hope, and Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, Siri brings her signature depth and charisma to the world of Shodha. The six-episode thriller is produced by KRG Studios, directed by Sunil Mysooru, and penned by Suhas Navarathna.

Speaking about the project, Siri Ravikumar says, "From theatre to films, and from singing to acting in projects that have shaped me as an artist, my journey has always been about embracing compelling narratives. Shodha is one such story, layered, intense, and engaging; and I'm thrilled to be a part of this gripping thriller on ZEE5."

The series premieres August 22, only on ZEE5.

