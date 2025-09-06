SIIMA 2025 Full Winners List (Kannada): BIG Surprise In Dubai- Who Took Home Trophies?

SIIMA 2025 Winners List (Kannada): Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it's time to send congratulatory messages to leading celebrities from the Kannada film industry, who have walked away with shiny trophies in Dubai during the 13th edition of South Indian International Movie Awards 2025.

It was a neck-to-neck fight as Bheema and Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi lead the nominations list with nine nominations. Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali secured 7 SIIMA 2025 nominations. Can you guess which film bagged the maximum awards? Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "SIIMA 2025 will be grander, better than the previous ceremonies. From never-before-seen acts to special performances, the gala event will be loaded with surprises and entertainment. The organisers have promised to amp up the entertainment quotient as the leading stars from Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu film industries will grace the red carpet in Dubai. Expected the unexpected at the SIIMA 2025 ceremony."

SIIMA 2025 AWARDS FULL LIST KANNADA: WHO WON WHAT IN DUBAI?

Ankita Amar was honoured with the Best Debutant award in Kannada at SIIMA 2025.

Best Music Director - Kannada award for MAX- B Ajaneesh Loknath

Best Music Director award (Telugu) for Pushpa 2- DSP (Devi Shri Prasad)

Best Actor in supporting role - Female (Telugu) for Kalki 2898 Ad- Anna Ben

Best Debutant Director award (Kannada) for Shakhakaari- Sandeep Sunkad

Best Debutant Actor (Kannada)- Samarjit Lankesh

Best Debutante Actor - Telugu- Sandeep Saroj

Promising Newcomer - Kannada - Sanya Iyer (Gowri)

Best Debutant Actor (Female) (Kannada)- Ankita Amar

Song Design of The Year (Kannada)- Imran S Sardhariya

Special Award at SIIMA 2025- V Harikrishna

Best Cinematographer Kannada for Ibbani Tabbida Illeyali- Srivathsan Selvarajan

Best Lyric Writer Telugu for Chuttamalle (Devara)- Ramajogaiah Sastry

Best Playback Singer (Female) Telugu award for Chuttamalle from Devara- Shilpa Rao

Best Cinematographer Telugu for Devara- Rathnavelu ISC

Best Playback Singer (Female) Kannada- Aishwarya Rangarajan

Best Lyric Writer (Kannada)- V. Nagendra Prasad

Best Playback Singer (Male) Kannada- Jaskaran

SIIMA Awards 2025 winners list for Malayalam and Tamil will be announced on September 6.

The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham) is leading the SIIMA 2025 nominations with 10 nominations, while ARM and Aavesham have secured nine and eight nominations, respectively.