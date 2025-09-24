SL Bhyrappa Death Reason: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Kannada Novelist & Screenwriter, 'My Thoughts Are...'

SL Bhyrappa Death Reason: Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, the renowned Kannada novelist, philosopher, and screenwriter, passed away today at the age of 94. A literary giant, he was best known for his acclaimed works such as Parva, Uttarakanda, Vamshavruksha, and Varanasi. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Bhyrappa had been unwell for the past several days. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian literature.

SL Bhyrappa Death Reason

According to a report by Kannada Prabha, S.L. Bhyrappa had been admitted to Rashtroththana Hospital in Bengaluru. Due to ongoing health issues, he had moved from Mysuru to Bengaluru three months ago for treatment. The celebrated author passed away on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

While India TV reported that he had been battling age-related ailments and a brain condition, The Times of India cited cardiac arrest as the cause of death. As per the hospital's statement, Bhyrappa suffered a cardiac arrest at approximately 2:38 PM.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To SL Bhyrappa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of SL Bhyrappa. He shared a post on X with a heartfelt caption that said, "In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired generations to reflect, question and engage more deeply with society."

PM Modi added, "His unwavering passion for our history and culture will continue to inspire minds for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

As of now, the family has not released any details regarding the funeral arrangements for S.L. Bhyrappa. We respectfully await further updates.