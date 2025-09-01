Sri Raghavendra Mahatme Episode 1 Premiere Time: When & Where To Watch First Episode On TV? Cast & Plot DEETS

Sri Raghavendra Mahathme Episode 1 Premiere Time: The countdown for Zee Kannada's new serial Sri Raghavendra Mahathme (ಶ್ರೀ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಮಹಾತ್ಮೆ) is finally over. Starring Amit Kashyap, Siri Prahlad, and Parikshit in the main roles, the much-awaited show will begin its journey on television tonight (September 1). Ever since the makers announced the project, viewers have been excited to watch the story unfold on screen.

After creating buzz with its promos and storyline, Sri Raghavendra Mahathme is now ready to connect with audiences through its grand premiere. Fans who have been waiting eagerly can finally tune in and witness the first episode as the channel rolls out its latest offering.

If you are curious about the telecast schedule or looking for details on the debut episode, here's all you need to know about the launch of Sri Raghavendra Mahathme on Zee Kannada.

SRI RAGHAVENDRA MAHATHME OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS

Zee Kannada is all set to launch Sri Raghavendra Mahathme, a show that brings to life the inspiring journey of one of India's most respected saints, Sri Raghavendra Swami. Known for delivering spiritual and cultural dramas like Ughe Ughe Madeshwara and Vishnu Dashavatara, the channel continues its legacy of presenting grand stories rooted in faith and tradition.

The show will showcase the saint's life story, starting from his childhood and spiritual awakening to his teachings, miracles, and everlasting influence. More than just a biography, the show aims to highlight values like devotion, humility, knowledge, and compassion that still inspire millions of followers. Backed with detailed research, powerful storytelling, and rich visuals, the makers promise a devotional journey like never before.

Sri Raghavendra Mahathme boasts a strong creative team. The project is produced and creatively led by Mahesh Sukhadhare, with acclaimed actor-director Naveen Krishna directing it.

The cast includes Amit Kashyap as Vishnu, Siri Prahlad as Lakshmi, and Parikshit as Vyasaraya. Joining them are talented artists such as Vikas Vasista, Deepika, Karthik Samag, Dhanyashree Prabhu, Vikram Soori, Dr. Sanjay, Sneha Hegde, Srinidhi, Shreelatha, and Anurag. Cheluvaraju will be seen as Hiranya Kashyapu, while noted actress Shruthi Hariharan makes a special appearance as Kayadu.

The most awaited element, however, is the role of Sri Raghavendra Swami himself. The makers have chosen to keep the actor's name a mystery, which has already built excitement and curiosity among viewers. Fans are eagerly waiting for the grand reveal as the channel gears up to present this spiritual saga in a majestic way.

SRI RAGHAVENDRA MAHATHME EPISODE 1 PREMIERE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH ON ZEE KANNADA?

Fans of Zee Kannada are excited as Sri Raghavendra Mahathme is finally set to go on air. The first episode of the much-awaited show will be telecast tonight (September 1), at 9:00 PM. Viewers can enjoy the drama from Monday to Sunday, making it a treat for Kannada TV audiences.

How excited are you about the premiere of Sri Raghavendra Mahathme? Tell us in the comments section below.