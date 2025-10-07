Su From So Colors Kannada Release Time: Know When & Where To Watch Raj B Shetty's Film On Television

Su From So Colors Kannada Release Time: When will Su From So release on television? That's the question fans have been asking ever since buzz began about the film's upcoming worldwide TV premiere. After making a strong mark in theatres and earning praise on OTT platforms, this much-loved Kannada film continues to capture attention. Su From So is not just another drama, it's a heartfelt journey that explores identity, relationships, and the emotional bonds that shape us. Now, with its television release on the horizon, excitement is building once again.

Where To Watch Su From So On Television?

After the theatrical release, Su From So was made available to stream on Jio Hotstar. The movie is now all set to hit the television screen now. You can watch the Kannada film, Su From So, on Colors Kannada and Star Maa.

Su From So Colors Kannada Release Date & Time

Su From So will be available to watch on Colors Kannada on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 6 pm. As per Money Control's report, the Telugu dubbed version of Su From So will release on Star Maa. However, the release time of Su From So on Star Maa has not yet been announced.

Su From So Box Office Success

Su From So has proven to be a massive box office success since its release on July 25, 2025. According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs. 78 lakh on its first day in Karnataka, followed by a sharp rise over the weekend, Rs. 2.17 crore on Saturday and Rs. 3.50 crore on Sunday. By the end of its first week, it had collected an impressive Rs. 20.15 crore net from Karnataka alone. The momentum continued well into the following weeks, with the second week bringing in Rs. 27.90 crore, the third week Rs. 22.50 crore, the fourth Rs. 10.80 crore, and the fifth Rs. 7.04 crore. As of its 41st day in theatres, the film's total India net collection stood at Rs. 90.68 crore, with a gross India total of Rs. 106 crore. On the global front, Su From So has raked in over Rs. 121 crore worldwide, including Rs. 15 crore from overseas markets. With a modest production budget of around Rs. 3 crore, the film's performance has been nothing short of extraordinary, marking it as one of the most successful Kannada films of the year