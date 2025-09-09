Su From So Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch The Kannada Horror-Comedy In Multiple Languages

Su From So Now On OTT: The Kannada horror-comedy Su From So is now available for streaming, offering audiences a chance to watch the blockbuster movie from the comfort of their homes.

Directed by J. P. Thuminad in his debut, the film presents a mix of comedy, supernatural mischief, and village life, following the story of Ashoka, a carefree young man whose innocent crush unexpectedly triggers rumors that he is possessed by a ghost named Sulochana. These rumors set off a chain of comic events that disrupt the normally peaceful rhythm of village life.

Released theatrically on July 25, 2025, Su From So quickly became one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of the year, drawing comparisons to earlier hits like Raajakumara (2017), the KGF series (2018-2022), Kantara (2022), and 777 Charlie (2022) for bringing back large audiences to theaters. The Malayalam-dubbed version followed shortly after, premiering on August 1, 2025, extending the film's reach to a wider South Indian audience.

The cast features Shaneel Gautham in the lead role alongside JP Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B. Shetty. Behind the camera, S. Chandrasekaran handled cinematography with Praveen Shriyan assisting, while Mahendra M. Hendri, K. Abilash, and Jacob M. Jonson served as associate cinematographers. Editing was managed by Nithin Shetty, with trailer cuts by Pratheek Shetty and online editing support from Hrishikesh Shankar and Subramanya Airody.

Music for the film was composed by Sumedh K, accompanied by a background score from Sandeep Thulasidas and lyrics by Raj B. Shetty and Prithvi Antha. The production design and art direction involved Sushma Naik, Rajesh Kolake, and Rajesh K. Bandyod, while costumes were created by Jasmitha J. Devadiga and Ganesh Acharya. Stunts were coordinated by Arjun Raj, with sound design managed by Sync Cinema.

Su From So Now Streaming in Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu

After its theatrical run, Su From So is now streaming on JioHotstar starting September 9, available in the original Kannada as well as Malayalam and Telugu dubbed versions. The makers describe the film as a comedic tale where the calm and joy of a vibrant village is turned upside down by the arrival of a mischievous supernatural presence, leading to unexpected chaos and laughter.

With its availability on OTT, viewers can explore the blend of humor, supernatural intrigue, and local village culture that the film delivers, now accessible to audiences across multiple languages and regions.