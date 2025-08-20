Su From So OTT Release Date: Kannada Film To Release On Prime Video Or Jio Hotstar? Deal Sealed, DEETS

Su From So OTT Release Platform: The newest Kannada sensation is Su From So. The movie has soon become everyone's favorite. Su From So was released in the theaters on July 25, 2025. As per Hindustan Times, Raj B Shetty explained that he had spent only 4.5 crores on the making of the movie. Another 1 to 1.5 crores were spent on the promotion of the movie. Therefore, Su From So is made on a budget of around 5.5-6 crores. Well, Su From So happens to be a huge hit as it has grossed somewhere close to 120 crores.

Many non-South Indian fans are now waiting for the release of Su From So on OTT platform. However, previously, there were rumors about Su From So releasing on Prime Video. But now, the release platform has been finalized, and it's not Prime Video.

Su From So OTT Release Platform: Where To Watch The Film Online?

As per 123 Telugu's report, Su From So will not be streaming on Prime Video after its theatrical run ends. Prime Video was previously rumored to have bagged the digital rights of the movie. However, now the reports suggest that Su From So's digital rights have been bought by JioHotstar.

When Will Su From So Release On OTT?

Su From So has ended its 25-day theatrical run. The announcement of Su From So release on JioHotstar is expected to happen soon. Let us further wait for the official announcement.

Su From So Review

Ater watching Su From So, a user took to X to pen down her view, saying, "SU FROM SO a brilliantly made kannada movie. Great story telling, amazing acting, a strong social message with a large doze of humor. Loved it." Another tweeted, "Su from so Kannada movie review Positives : characterisation, comedy😂, horror elements🫣.

• songs and bgm 👏

•set up, proceeding's.🎉

•performance👌, climax 😍🫡

•Final verdict : Must watch movie💐💐.⭐⭐⭐⭐💫."