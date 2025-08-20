Su From So OTT Release Date: Kannada Film To Release On Prime Video Or Jio Hotstar? Deal Sealed, DEETS
Su From So OTT Release Platform: The newest Kannada sensation is Su From So. The movie has soon become everyone's favorite. Su From So was released in the theaters on July 25, 2025. As per Hindustan Times, Raj B Shetty explained that he had spent only 4.5 crores on the making of the movie. Another 1 to 1.5 crores were spent on the promotion of the movie. Therefore, Su From So is made on a budget of around 5.5-6 crores. Well, Su From So happens to be a huge hit as it has grossed somewhere close to 120 crores.
Many non-South Indian fans are now waiting for the release of Su From So on OTT platform. However, previously, there were rumors about Su From So releasing on Prime Video. But now, the release platform has been finalized, and it's not Prime Video.
Su From So OTT Release Platform: Where To Watch The Film Online?
As per 123 Telugu's report, Su From So will not be streaming on Prime Video after its theatrical run ends. Prime Video was previously rumored to have bagged the digital rights of the movie. However, now the reports suggest that Su From So's digital rights have been bought by JioHotstar.
When Will Su From So Release On OTT?
Su From So has ended its 25-day theatrical run. The announcement of Su From So release on JioHotstar is expected to happen soon. Let us further wait for the official announcement.
Su From So Review
Ater
watching
Su
From
So,
a
user
took
to
X
to
pen
down
her
view,
saying,
"SU
FROM
SO
a
brilliantly
made
kannada
movie.
Great
story
telling,
amazing
acting,
a
strong
social
message
with
a
large
doze
of
humor.
Loved
it."
Another
tweeted,
"Su
from
so
Kannada
movie
review
Positives
:
characterisation,
comedy😂,
horror
elements🫣.
• songs and bgm 👏
•set up, proceeding's.🎉
•performance👌, climax 😍🫡
•Final verdict : Must watch movie💐💐.⭐⭐⭐⭐💫."