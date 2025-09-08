Su From So OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Horror Comedy Online In Kannada, Malayalam & Telugu

Su From So OTT Release: Kannada cinema has recently seen a sleeper hit in the form of the horror-comedy film, Su From So. The film is a directorial debut for J. P. Thuminad, who also plays a supporting role, and is produced by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kalasa, and Raj B. Shetty under the banner of Lighter Buddha Films.

Set in the coastal village of Marlur, which is closely linked to Someshwara, the story revolves around Ashoka, a carefree young man whose innocent crush quickly spirals into unexpected complications. Rumors arise that Ashoka is possessed by a ghost named Sulochana, sending the villagers into a series of chaotic and comedic events. The narrative explores how ordinary village life is disrupted by a combination of superstition, misunderstandings, and supernatural elements, creating a mix of humor and suspense.

The film's ensemble cast includes Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B. Shetty. The supporting team features a host of actors who bring the village setting to life and help convey the film's balance between comedy and horror.

Technically, the project involved multiple contributors. Cinematography was led by S. Chandrasekaran, with Praveen Shriyan assisting as an additional director of photography, while editing was handled by Nithin Shetty. Sumedh K composed the music, supported by a background score from Sandeep Thulasidas. Choreography was managed by Vinayak Acharya, with Yashwin K. Devadiga assisting, and visual effects were delivered by I-VFX. The production design and costume coordination were overseen by Sushma Naik and a dedicated team, while sound design and 5.1 mixing were executed by Sync Cinema and S. P. Narayan, respectively.

Kannada Horror-Comedy Su From So to OTT in Multiple Languages

After its theatrical release on July 25, Su From So performed well at the box office and also released a Malayalam dubbed version on August 1. Following its run in cinemas, the film will be available for viewers to watch online in Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu starting September 9, 2025.

The upcoming OTT release allows audiences across India to access the film conveniently, extending its reach beyond the theatrical audience and giving viewers the chance to engage with the unique blend of horror and comedy that the film presents.