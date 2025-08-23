Su From So Television Release Date: When Will Raj B Shetty's Film Release On Colors Kannada & Star Maa?

Su From So Television Release Date: Kannada film Su From So has received widespread praise from both viewers and critics. Made on a modest budget, Raj B. Shetty's film has emerged as one of the surprise hits of 2025. Su From So tells the story of a peaceful community where a girl's crush on a boy sets off a chain of bizarre events, leading many to believe the town is haunted.

If you missed watching the film in theatres, don't worry, it's soon set to release on both OTT platforms and television.

As previously reported, Su From So will not be streaming on Prime Video; instead, JioHotstar has acquired the OTT rights. Now, we have an exciting update regarding the film's television premiere. Keep scrolling to find out more.

Where To Watch Su From So (Kannada Film) On Television?

According to TOI's report, the digital and satellite rights of Su From So were sold for around Rs. 5.5 crore + GST. While JioCinema (formerly Hotstar) has acquired the OTT rights, Colors Kannada has secured the television rights for the film. Meanwhile, the Telugu version of Su From So will be released on Star Maa.

When Will Su From So Be Released On OTT & TV?

Su From So has completed its 25 days theatrical run. The movie was released in the theaters on July 25, 2025. Since most of the South movies release on OTT and Television after its 25 days theatrical run, we expect the same for Su From So.

Su From So Box Office Collection (25 Days)

Week 1- Rs. 20.15 Cr

Week 2- Rs. 27.9 Cr

Week 3- Rs. 22.5 Cr

Day 22- Rs. 2.55 Cr

Day 23- Rs. 2.2 Cr

Day 24- Rs. 2.56 Cr

Day 25- Rs. 0.96 Cr

Total- Rs. 78.82 Cr

Su From So Budget

During the promotion, Raj explained the budget of Su From So. He claimed to be spending 4.5 crores in the production of the movie. On the other hand, 1 to 1.5 crores were spent on the promotion of the movie. As per HT, he said, "If someone does a simple film, the budget is often miscalculated. We shot for Su From So for 50 days. We had about 30 highly-paid theatre artistes and if you shoot with them for 50 days, there's no way you can do it in ₹1.5 cr."