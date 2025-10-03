Su From So TV Premiere Date: When And Where To Watch The Comedy Drama On Television

Su From So TV Premiere Date: Kannada cinema recently witnessed the release of Su From So, a comedy drama that blends horror elements with village life. The film, written and directed by J. P. Thuminad in his directorial debut, revolves around Ashoka, a carefree young man whose crush leads to rumors of possession by a ghost named Sulochana, triggering a series of comedic and chaotic events in the coastal village of Marlur.

Produced by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kalasa, and Raj B. Shetty under Lighter Buddha Films, the movie features Shaneel Gautham, J. P. Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B. Shetty in prominent roles. The story's mix of humor and supernatural motifs as a comedic device portrays village life being turned upside down by unexpected occurrences. According to the makers, the film portrays how ordinary life is disrupted by unexpected events.

Su From So had its theatrical release on 25 July 2025, followed by a Malayalam dubbed version on 1 August 2025. For viewers who missed it in cinemas, the film became available for streaming on JioHotstar starting 9 September 2025, with Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu audio options.

Su From So TV Broadcast Date Revealed

For television audiences, the broadcast date has now been announced. Raj B. Shetty's production will be aired on Colors Kannada, allowing families to watch the film from home. The channel confirmed via its social media platforms that Su From So will be telecast on 12 October 2025 at 6 PM.

The technical team behind the film includes S. Chandrasekaran as director of photography, Praveen Shriyan as additional DOP, and Nithin Shetty as editor. Music for the film was composed by Sumedh K, with a background score by Sandeep Thulasidas. Production design, costume, choreography, VFX, and sound were handled by various specialists.

As the television premiere approaches, viewers who were unable to catch Su From So in theaters or on OTT platforms now have the opportunity to experience the coastal village's mix of laughter, scares, and chaos from the comfort of their homes.