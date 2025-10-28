Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Sudeev Nair Says He Wants To Become Like Yash And NTR Jr; Calls Them A Source Of Energy And Motivation

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sudeev Nair Says He Wants To Become Like Yash And NTR Jr

Rocking Star Yash's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his much-talked-about film Toxic: A Fairy Tale of Grown-Ups. Recently, his co-star from the film, Sudeev Nair-who plays a pivotal role in the project-opened up about how he draws inspiration from Yash and NTR Jr.

In an interview, Sudeev shared, "I want to become a source of employment rather than being an employee - just like Yash and NTR Garu. They are such inspiring individuals who radiate energy and motivation, carrying so many people along with them. That's the kind of person I aspire to become one day."

Earlier, Yash's Ramayana co-star, actor Ravie Dubey, had also spoken about the actor's warm personality, saying, "He's an extremely friendly person - very warm and genuine. Both of them are very different, yet equally kind-hearted."

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: yash toxic
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X