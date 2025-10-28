Sudeev Nair Says He Wants To Become Like Yash And NTR Jr; Calls Them A Source Of Energy And Motivation

Rocking Star Yash's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his much-talked-about film Toxic: A Fairy Tale of Grown-Ups. Recently, his co-star from the film, Sudeev Nair-who plays a pivotal role in the project-opened up about how he draws inspiration from Yash and NTR Jr.

In an interview, Sudeev shared, "I want to become a source of employment rather than being an employee - just like Yash and NTR Garu. They are such inspiring individuals who radiate energy and motivation, carrying so many people along with them. That's the kind of person I aspire to become one day."

Earlier, Yash's Ramayana co-star, actor Ravie Dubey, had also spoken about the actor's warm personality, saying, "He's an extremely friendly person - very warm and genuine. Both of them are very different, yet equally kind-hearted."