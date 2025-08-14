Supreme Court Cancels Bail For Darshan, Pavithra Gowda And Others In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Supreme Court Cancels Bail For Darshan, Pavithra Gowda: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has encountered a major legal setback, as the Supreme Court of India on Thursday cancelled the bail that had earlier been granted to him by the Karnataka High Court in the Renukaswamy murder case. The verdict, reported by TV9 Kannada, follows an appeal filed by the Karnataka government challenging the High Court's decision.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, pronounced the order, which also affects actress Pavithra Gowda and five others accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. The Bench set aside the bail, stating that the High Court's order "suffers from perversity" and reflected a mechanical exercise of judicial power.

According to a report by Bar & Bench, the Court observed that the High Court had overstepped its authority by delving into witness statements, which is typically the prerogative of the trial court. The Bench further noted that granting bail at this stage could potentially influence witnesses and affect the course of the trial.

"The order is set aside, and the bail granted to the accused is set aside," the Bench declared, according to Bar & Bench. Justice Pardiwala emphasized, as reported by Bar & Bench, that "the need of the hour is to maintain rule of law at all times. No man is above law or below it."

Justice Mahadevan, who delivered the judgment, highlighted that the case sends a clear message about upholding justice at all levels of the legal system. The Court also warned against providing any special privileges to the accused while in custody, cautioning that officials would face suspension if evidence of preferential treatment surfaced.

Darshan's Arrest, High Court Bail, and Supreme Court Order

Darshan was initially arrested on June 11, 2024, in connection with the death of 33-year-old auto-driver Renukaswamy, whose body was found on June 9. The prosecution alleges that Renukaswamy was attacked following instructions from Darshan, after making derogatory comments about Pavithra Gowda on social media.

The Karnataka High Court had previously granted Darshan interim bail on medical grounds in October 2024 and later extended full bail in December 2024. The Supreme Court's order comes after the state moved against the High Court decision, arguing that the grounds of arrest had been improperly served and did not sufficiently distinguish between the accused. The plea was filed before the apex court on January 6 through Krishna & Nishani Law Chambers.

This development means Darshan and the other accused are expected to surrender, and the case is set to continue under stricter judicial scrutiny.