The Makers Of Kantara: Chapter 1 With Rishab Shetty To Host Pre-Release Event In Mumbai!

Hombale Films' Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, has emerged as the biggest cinematic event of the year that audiences are eagerly anticipating. Following the phenomenal success of Kantara in 2022, fans had been waiting with bated breath for its prequel. The recently unveiled trailer is packed with spine-tingling moments and soul-stirring visuals, setting new benchmarks of success and paving the way for a cinematic spectacle like no other. Making history, the trailer garnered over 107 million views and 3.4 million likes within just 24 hours. With excitement at its peak, the makers are now gearing up to host a pre-release event in Mumbai on 29th September.

According to a source close to the development, "The makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 are planning a promotional event in Mumbai, which will be attended by Rishab Shetty, lead actress Rukmini, and the producers from Hombale Films."

The source further added, "This will be Rishab's first media appearance in North India in almost two years, as he was fully occupied with the making of Kantara: Chapter 1. The makers will be marking their first major North India outing with this media interaction,"

Moreover, The highly anticipated prequel to Kantara is set to release in Hindi across wide screens. Anil Thadani's AA Films has secured the North India distribution rights. Meanwhile, Hombale Films has finalized its OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video, selling the streaming rights for a whopping ₹125 crore, making it one of the highest ever for a Kannada film and the second-largest post-theatrical streaming deal after KGF 2.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films' most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film's powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Moreover, Hombale Films is leaving no stone unturned in carrying forward the legacy of this 2022 masterpiece. The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45-50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will launch in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.

With Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, promising a deeply immersive experience that celebrates folklore, faith, and cinematic excellence.