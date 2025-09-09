Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups: Rukmini Vasanth On Yash Starrer Film: “It feels like a movement...."

Actor Rukmini Vasanth, who stars alongside Yash in the highly anticipated Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, recently opened up about the film's scale, ambition, and creative vision.

Recently, at an India Today event, Rukmini spoke about working with Yash. She shared: "He is a very passionate artist, a very creative and wonderful human being. At such a nascent stage in my career, it's a privilege to be working with him. I feel as if I am a sponge, absorbing as much as I can from his approach. Artists are generally different from each other, but the sheer passion and commitment he brings to his work is truly awe-inspiring."

While speaking on Toxic, Rukmini said "It is an all-encompassing vision of what this film is. It is more than a film sometimes. It feels like a movement of what this cultural zeitgeist (spirit of the times) could be. To have such an all-encompassing vision is quite something."

That approach is particularly striking, given the film's creative forces. Yash, who redefined pan-Indian stardom with the KGF franchise, is known for his larger-than-life, mass-action appeal. Mohandas, on the other hand, is globally recognised for her work and cinematic sensibilities. With JJ Perry's global action expertise adding scale, Toxic brings together mass spectacle, benchmark action and deep, emotional connection, rewriting the rules for Indian cinema spectacle.

The film, slated to release on March 19, 2026, is one of the most ambitious in mainstream Indian cinema in recent years. For Vasanth, it also marks another milestone in her fast-rising career. She was recently seen in A.R. Murugadoss's Madharasi alongside Sivakarthikeyan, will star in Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 (releasing Oct. 2), and is also attached to the upcoming NTR-Prashanth Neel collaboration.