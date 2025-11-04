Toxic: Huma Qureshi Opens Up Teaming Up With Yash; Calls It 'Truly Exceptional'

Huma Qureshi recently opened up about her next film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, led by Rocking Star Yash.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared her excitement about being part of the ambitious project and praised its scale and creative vision."It's a mammoth production and it was great to collaborate with a star of Yash's magnitude and director of Geetu Mohandas' calibre. They have created something beautiful and exceptional, and it will be well worth the wait," Huma told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress further added that while she's keen to take up more South projects, she's waiting for the right opportunities. "I want to work more frequently in South, but as yet, nothing really exciting has come up," she said.

The release of Toxic lands right in the heart of a major festive frame-coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid-creating a high-impact four-day window at the box office.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada and will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more. Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to light up screens nationwide on 19th March 2026.