Toxic Update: Yash Starrer's Behind-The-Scenes Pictures From High-Octane Action Schedule Surface Online

Toxic Update: The upcoming Indian period gangster film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has generated attention again as new images from its ongoing shooting schedule surfaced online. Produced jointly by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film stars Yash in the lead role, with reportedly Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Tovino Thomas rounding out the ensemble cast.

KVN Productions shared three stills on social media showing Hollywood stunt director J.J. Perry working closely with Yash and director Geetu Mohandas. The post, captioned "Somewhere between the Chaos...the magic is born," quickly gained traction, with fans reacting enthusiastically to the behind-the-scenes glimpse.

According to reports, these images are from a 45-day action schedule, part of a larger effort to incorporate intense stunts and high-octane sequences. Industry observers have noted that employing a Hollywood stunt director like J.J. Perry is a step toward elevating action standards in Indian cinema.

Toxic: Yash Starrer Set for Multi-Language Release in 2026

Toxic, directed and written by Geetu Mohandas, was officially announced in December 2023 under the working title Yash 19, marking the actor's 19th leading role. The official title was revealed shortly thereafter. Toxic is being made in Kannada and English, and the makers intend to bring it out in six different languages. Principal photography began in Bengaluru in August 2024, with Rajeev Ravi handling cinematography and music for the title announcement composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release of Toxic is scheduled for 19 March 2026, coinciding with the Ugadi festival, positioning it for a major holiday opening.

The production is a collaboration between KVN Productions, led by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash, along with Monster Mind Creations.

As images from the current action schedule continue to circulate online, expectations for Toxic are rising, especially among fans of Yash and period gangster cinema. The combination of a high-profile cast, international stunt direction, and a multi-language release strategy underscores the scale of the project, marking it as one of the more ambitious Indian film productions in recent years.